Thomas Story & Son LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,736.09. 16,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,564.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

