Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,870,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.31. 828,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $557.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

