The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

