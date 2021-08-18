The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
