The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,390 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 10.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $143,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,754 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,296,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000,000 after purchasing an additional 444,241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 98,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

