The TJX Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 34,560 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,198% compared to the average volume of 2,662 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.18. 436,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,024. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

