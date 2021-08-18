The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.23.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.