The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.65

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 2104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

The stock has a market cap of $756.70 million, a PE ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

