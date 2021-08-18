The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Director Holger Hatje Purchases 843 Shares

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Director Holger Hatje bought 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $17,458.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. 9,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 363.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

