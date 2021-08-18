The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

MOS stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.43.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 5.9% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,502 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 4,963.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 116,952.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 9.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

