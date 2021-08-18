The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $49.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

