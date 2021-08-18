The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.50. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNST. Guggenheim cut shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

HNST stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The Honest has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Honest will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

