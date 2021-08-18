The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

HNST opened at $9.71 on Monday. The Honest has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Honest will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,962,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

