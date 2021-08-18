The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
The Hershey has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. The Hershey has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hershey to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.
The Hershey stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.
In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.
About The Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.