The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.901 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

The Hershey has increased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. The Hershey has a payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hershey to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

The Hershey stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

