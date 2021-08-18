The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. 3,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,098. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $583.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.