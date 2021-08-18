The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $365.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.78.

Shares of MNDY traded up $59.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.00. 557,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,255. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $121,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

