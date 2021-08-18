The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading 3.6% Higher

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 30,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,842,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The GEO Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

