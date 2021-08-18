The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41. The Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.29.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 148,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,988,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $437.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,936. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $294.93 and a 1 year high of $444.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

