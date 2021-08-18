The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 605,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

