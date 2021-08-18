The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $100.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $8,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

