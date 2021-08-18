The Buckle (BKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th. Analysts expect The Buckle to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Buckle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,262. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,504.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,967,140. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.