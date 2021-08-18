The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 137,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,435. The Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.43.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.