The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Gap Up to $29.46

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $30.89. The Andersons shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 1,010 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Andersons by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

