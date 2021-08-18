The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTER opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70.

WTER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Alkaline Water stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of The Alkaline Water worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

