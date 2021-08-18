Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 289 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.