Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 134 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 277,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $406.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.11. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $411.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $4,453,524 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

