Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 93.3% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

