Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.28. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,439 shares of company stock valued at $7,135,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

