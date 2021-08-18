Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.