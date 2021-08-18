Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,365 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

