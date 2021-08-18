Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 336 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $11,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $803,420. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.99.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

