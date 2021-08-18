Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

