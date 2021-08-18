TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.06% of TESSCO Technologies worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,640. The company has a market cap of $51.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

