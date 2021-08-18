Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $585.89.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $665.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.41. Tesla has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $659.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $212,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 81.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $416,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.