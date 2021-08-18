Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $665.71 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $659.06 billion, a PE ratio of 346.73, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

