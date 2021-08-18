Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 2.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla stock traded up $23.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $688.99. 20,232,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,645,660. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $682.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $663.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

