TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Cap of $37.41 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.41 million and $1,269.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,867,512,781 coins and its circulating supply is 43,866,783,672 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

