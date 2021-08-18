Terra Virtua Kolect Trading Down 8.9% This Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $22.95 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00843906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00104205 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

