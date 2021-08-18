Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.81

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 8526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

