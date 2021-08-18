Tenret Co LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 87,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,187. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

