Tenret Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 92,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 11.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.14. 141,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,505. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.