Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TME. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.01.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

