Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.