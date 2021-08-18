Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 645.25. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Telos news, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

