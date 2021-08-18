Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,121,100 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 60,698,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 905.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 price objective on Telecom Italia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TIAOF stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

