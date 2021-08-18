Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.