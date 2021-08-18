TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $6.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

TEL stock opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

