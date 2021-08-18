TD Securities Raises Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$42.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.06.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$26.44 and a 52-week high of C$38.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.27.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.