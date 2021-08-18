Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAYO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 115,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,719. Taylor Consulting has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Taylor Consulting Company Profile

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

