Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.50 on Wednesday. Target has a 12-month low of $134.67 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

