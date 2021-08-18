Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 78,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,928,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.0% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.28. 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

